You Ask. We Answer. | Where can I get an antibody test; Main vacation; Wearing a mask

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Xibei wrote, “I am looking to take a vacation next month in Maine. But Maine has a 14-day quarantine or alternative with COVID-19 negative test results within 72 hours policy from July 1st… I wonder where I can get a fast test in Connecticut for that vacation.”

Answer:

There are sites statewide where you can get tested. You don’t need a doctor’s note and you don’t have to show symptoms. CVS Health has launched drive-through testing sites that are supposed to give results in 30 minutes. We posted a list to those sites here.





Question:

Jim asked, “Several people I've spoken with believe they've had COVID-19. Is there a way to get the anti-body test?”

Answer:

There are several health providers offering the anti-body tests. Hartford Healthcare’s Go Health Urgent Care is just one place to go. On its website, it says test results are usually given within 48-72 hours. The cost of the test is dependent on your health insurance provider. For more information, go here.

American Family Care Urgent Care in Vernon is another place offering the testing. Stamford Health is offering the test with a doctor’s order. And there are many other places, as well. It is important to note that the jury is still out on anti-body tests right now. It’s best to talk to your own practitioner.

Question:

Pete asked, “Can someone please tell me if it's ok to wear a mask without covering your nose? I seem to see that a lot these days.”

Answer: