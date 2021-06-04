You ask. We Answer | If you live in 2 states, where can you get vaccinated?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Everyone ages 16 and up in Connecticut is now eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Question: Frank told FOX61, “I reside in both CT and South Carolina. Where can I get vaccinated?”
Answer: If you reside in two states, you can get vaccinated here in Connecticut. The CT Department of Public Health says you can bring any document or paperwork that shows your Connecticut address, like a utility or credit card bill, mortgage statement, or similar document to prove your eligibility to your vaccine provider. Anyone who lives or works in Connecticut is eligible to be vaccinated here.
