You ask. We Answer. | $400 Unemployment benefit

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Russell wrote, “Are we getting the unemployment benefit of $400 from the executive order or not?”

Answer:

FOX61 has been in contact with the Connecticut Department of Labor daily to ask about the additional $400 unemployment benefit authorized by President Trump. States do have to apply and be approved for the program. Twenty-five percent of the cost would come from the State, while the other 75% would come from the federal government. The CT DOL is still working to review the program and figure out how it will be implemented in our state. On Thursday, FOX61 asked Governor Ned Lamont where things stood with the unemployment benefit and what it will cost the State of Connecticut.

“At this point, you've probably saw the feds gave us some guidance where our contribution that we're already doing counts as our 25% so there won't be any additional cost to the State of Connecticut. That said, there will be a $300 true up under the current plan under the President's executive order, and I can tell you our Department of Labor is going to be filing for that very soon,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The State also said that even though other states have applied for the program, no state has received money yet from this program.