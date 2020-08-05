You Ask. We Answer. | Am I eligible for unemployment?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — We are continuing to answer a number of questions you have for the Department of Labor.

A: When you are disqualified from receiving benefits either because you quit your job or have a discharge that was disqualifying you have to earn wages to reverse the disqualification.

If you apply and are deemed ineligible, you can appeal the decision.

The Department of Labor says some people that have been called back to work but have a legitimate pandemic-related reason for not being able to accept the offered position or a return-to-work offer may be eligible for PUA.

The PUA program is for those that are self-employed, and also for those that meet the category just described.

Individuals must be found ineligible for state benefits to qualify for PUA.

If they have been found eligible for state benefits due to a lack of work (employer laid them off) and are receiving benefits, but now the employer offers their job back, and they are 'able and available to work', but turn it down, they will likely be disqualified and deemed ineligible for state benefits.

The way we would know if the employer reports/protests/appeals to DOL.

However, during the appeal process, the employee does have the opportunity to due process as well.

If they have a legitimate pandemic-related reason for not being able to accept the offered position, they may be eligible for PUA.

PUA eligible individuals must be able and available to work unless they cannot work because of the specific circumstances that relate to COVID-19, including:

The individual, household member, or one under their care has been diagnosed

A child or other under the individual’s care is unable to attend school or another facility due to closure

The individual is unable to reach the place of employment because of an official public quarantine, has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine, or their place of employment has been closed

The individual was scheduled to start work and the job is no longer available

The individual has become “the breadwinner” or major support for a household because the head of the household has died

The individual has to quit his or her job as a direct result of COVID-19

A: As long as you are legally permitted to work, you are eligible to apply for unemployment.

If you are working full-time, you are not eligible for unemployment.

