You ask. We Answer. | Are 16 and 17-year-olds able to get the vaccine without parents' permission?

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With those ages 16 and 17 eligible to be vaccinated in this next group of eligibility in Connecticut, there are questions coming in on about where to get vaccinated.

Michael wrote to FOX61, “Should parents be against the vaccine, are 16-17-year-olds able to get a vaccination without parents’ permission if they want to?”

“As far as I know, Connecticut state law does not allow minors to get vaccinated without parental consent, so if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old needs vaccination, they will need to have their parents’ consent for that. Without it, they cannot get it,” said Dr. Michael Rajkumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Backus Hospital.

Cindy had another question, writing, “Where will 16 & 17-year-olds be able to get the COVID vaccine?”

The CT Department of Public Health says that age group must get the Pfizer vaccine. Starting Thursday, if a teen goes to the vaccine locator on ct.gov/covidvaccine, it will auto-filter for his or her age and show only sites with Pfizer.

