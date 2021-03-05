You Ask. We Answer | Are you less protected by COVID-19 vaccine if you don't experience side effects?

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

Steve Devaney sent us an email asking:

"Some people have reactions to the vaccine and some don't. If your immune system doesn't act up after your 2nd shot, does that mean you'll be less protected?"

We brought that question to Dr Syed Hussain at Trinity Health, who pointed to the clinical studies for all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The answer:

"We know that these are highly effective vaccines. There was no difference in people who develop side effects in terms of vaccine effectiveness.”

Hussain added, “Whether or not you develop side effects is not a reflection of your immune system mounting a response to the vaccine, so please be assured that the vaccine will do its job.”

