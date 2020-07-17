You Ask. We Answer. | State beach capacity; Tax return delays

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Ewa asked, “With the CT beaches being closed about 9-11 a.m. daily due to occupancy limits, are they being reopened in the afternoons for other people to come in and enjoy them in the p.m. or evening?”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to Tony Russell with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He said it is common for shoreline beaches to reach capacity early and DEEP tries to communicate that to CT residents.

The parks do conditionally allow afternoon entries as earlier day attendees leave, but it’s a fluid situation, so that makes it difficult for DEEP to put out notices when shoreline beaches are accepting more visitors.

Russell says the best advice DEEP gives is that you have a good chance of afternoon entry around 4 p.m., but just in case, have a backup plan.

There are many state parks for CT residents to choose from. DEEP opened more parks and swimming areas Friday.

Question:

A viewer asked, “Is the IRS back to work? We were told by tax preparers that the IRS employees were used to do stimulus checks, so there was a delay in tax processing.”

Answer:

There is a huge backlog of paper returns because many IRS staffers are working from home.

The IRS sent out some updated guidance this week for people looking for their tax returns.

It said the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS website is updated once a day and gives you a projected date for your return once it’s processed. It also said that the IRS issues about 90 percent of refunds in less than 21 days, especially if you e-file and have the refund direct deposited.

If you mailed in your tax documents, there are delays because of staffing concerns at the IRS.

The IRS is processing those returns in the order they are received and says do not file a second tax return or call the IRS.