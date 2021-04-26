You ask. We answer. | Billed for a COVID shot?

If you have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or send a text to 860-527-6161.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

Some of you have questions about the cost of the vaccine and what to do if you get a bill.

One of our viewers, “G. Stone” recently contacted us saying: I just got a $100 bill from Middlesex Health for my first vaccine appointment. I was under the impression the vaccine was free, yet I am getting a bill. I have no intention of getting my second dose if I am going to get another $100 bill, what gives? Can you guys investigate this as I am sure I can't be the only one to get a surprise bill...”

We know that no one should be charged for any vaccine, under any circumstances. We reached out to the Department of Public Health and Middlesex Health got get to the bottom of this issue.

If you get charged for a COVID vaccine, DPH says it is a billing mistake made by the provider. DPH suggests you dispute the bill. If you have trouble getting a refund contact the Connecticut Department of Public Health to try to get a resolution.

Middlesex Health suggest anyone who IS billed for a COVID vaccine contact Middlesex Health Customer Service at 860-358-4870.

