You ask. We Answer. | Can I change my second COVID-19 vaccine date?

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As many of you look to get your second COVID-19 shot from Pfizer or Moderna, a viewer texted FOX61, asking, “Can I change my second shot date?”

“Absolutely. There’s a lot of leeway with the second shot date, and I think this is very good. When it came out initially, it was very stringent because there’s so much we need to learn from. And over the last few months, there were adjustments and generally, the CDC has come out with the support from the FDA, has identified it’s most important for individuals to get the second shot,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

Grant says if you need to reschedule your shot date or miss it, reschedule as soon as possible. However, it is more important that you get that second shot at some point.

