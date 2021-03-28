You ask. We answer. | Can I get a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine if I got the first one out of state?

Blair asked FOX61, “If someone lives in Connecticut but got the first shot out of state, can they get the second one here?”

The CT Department of Public Health says you can get your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut, even if you’ve received your first dose out of state. It isn’t a requirement to receive your two doses at the same place. Just make sure when you sign up for a second dose, you are getting the same kind of vaccine as your first dose.