You Ask. We Answer. | Can you be a COVID carrier after being vaccinated?

Not enough data yet to know for sure

You ask, we answer your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

The vaccine team is working hard to answer all of them.

Our viewer Sharon sent us an email asking if someone gets the vaccines, can they still be a carrier?

We spoke to Dr. Syed Hussain from Trinity Health of New England for help on this question.

Dr. Hussain says, “We don’t really have enough data yet to know for sure.” The Pfizer and Moderna trials only tracked how many vaccinated people, contracted COVID-19. So it’s not clear yet if the COVID-19 vaccine reduces the spread of the virus.