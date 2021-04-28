You ask. We answer | Can you get a new vaccine card?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or send a text to 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — We’ve been told to hold onto those vaccination cards, so what happens if you lose yours?

Question: Rich wrote to FOX61, “Somehow my vaccination card disappeared. I got both shots from Hartford Healthcare in March. Can I get a new card? I need it to travel.”

Answer: FOX61 reached out to Hartford Healthcare. It said since the vaccine was done with Hartford HealthCare you will be able to get another card to show you are vaccinated since your record is in the system. Hartford Healthcare recommends going to the same clinic as where you initially got the vaccine done.

