You ask. We answer. | Can you get a second dose in a new location

Question: Maria wrote to FOX61 asking, “Can you have the 2nd vaccine in a different location than the 1st one if it offers the same one and has availability?”

Answer: You can have your two shots at different locations, as long as you are receiving the same vaccine as the first dose, and wait the appropriate time in between shots. For example, if you had the Pfizer vaccine, your next appointment can be made at a site that offers Pfizer three weeks later. You can take your vaccination card with you and show it to your provider to double-check.