You ask. We answer. | Can you get a second dose in a new location

CONNECTICUT, USA — Plenty of questions coming into the FOX61 newsroom about where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Question: Maria wrote to FOX61 asking, “Can you have the 2nd vaccine in a different location than the 1st one if it offers the same one and has availability?”
Answer: You can have your two shots at different locations, as long as you are receiving the same vaccine as the first dose, and wait the appropriate time in between shots. For example, if you had the Pfizer vaccine, your next appointment can be made at a site that offers Pfizer three weeks later. You can take your vaccination card with you and show it to your provider to double-check.
If you have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.