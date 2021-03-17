You Ask. We Answer. | Can you still get the COVID-19 vaccine if you just moved to CT?

Answer: The State of Connecticut says anyone who lives or works in Connecticut is eligible to receive a vaccine here in Connecticut. According to the State’s COVID vaccine portal, you also don't need a license to get your shot. No one will be turned away because he or she doesn't have an ID. FOX61 did reach out to the both the Ledge Light Health District in the area where Michelle lives, and State Department of Public Health. Officials suggest bringing a piece of mail, a bill, a paystub or anything that would show you live in Connecticut when you go to get your vaccine.