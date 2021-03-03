You Ask. We Answer. | Canceling vaccine appointment for a sooner slot

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Question: "Is there a way to reschedule to an earlier appointment if one becomes available? My appointment isn't until May. I noticed some that became available for this week, but I could not choose one of them without canceling my Original appointment, and by the time I did that the earlier appointments were gone and now my appointment is later than the first one."
Answer: The governor said he believes the majority of people in the 55 and up category will have a chance to get vaccinated in the next few weeks,
The key will be waiting for new appointments to go online.
"There are tens of thousands of doses that our providers are just finding out about right now in the last 24 hours that they're going to set up appointments for over the next couple of weeks. Some of our other provider partners, like our pharmacy partners CVS and Walgreens, they don't find out what they're going to get until the next week. So they're only scheduling appointments about a week at a time. So if someone has an appointment booked out in April, if you like that appointment and you want to keep it great. I think the message is there's going to be a lot more appointments coming online in the next several days and weeks between now and March 22nd. So there will probably be opportunities to improve your slot if you want to. Our request as a reminder to everyone is if you do find an appointment slot that's sooner, please just remember to go back and cancel the old one so someone else can grab it," said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer, Connecticut.
So according to the state, the best thing to do is to take the soonest appointment you can, but you can always keep checking for sooner appointments... just make sure to cancel the original one.
