You Ask. We Answer. | Should I be worried for my children who are not vaccinated?

HARTFORD, Conn. — We’re continuing to get answers to all your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine, what precautions to take after getting the vaccine.

Jon had a question about protecting his family. He wrote to us on Facebook saying, “My wife and I just got our second shots. We’d like to be comfortable around others but we have a 5-year-old and an 18-month-old. Should I be worried for my children, who are not vaccinated? We have been overly cautious over the past year.”

The level of precaution you and your family take depends on your situation and scenario. The CDC has come out with guidance in what vaccine individuals with families can and cannot do.

Dr. Syed Hussain said: “If you’re considering an indoor gathering that has adults that have all been vaccinated, your children can attend that gathering and not have to wear a mask. However, if there are individuals who are not vaccinated and not living in the same household as your children, then it is important that they continue to practice distancing and wear a mask.”

Dr. Hussain also suggested sticking to outdoor dining with children.

“The risk of contracting COVID-19 is lower in an outdoor setting compared to indoors where you wouldn’t really know who is vaccinated who is not and it’s hard to eat wearing a mask," he said.

