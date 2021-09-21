You Ask. We Answer. How to balance college life with COVID-19 protocols?

Many college students are living on campus during a pandemic and must balance safety protocols with enjoying the college experience.

HARTFORD, Conn — Many college students in Connecticut are tasked with living on campus during a pandemic. It can be a challenging time for them. FOX61 spoke with an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare to find out how college students can balance enjoying their college years with all the protocols in place at colleges and universities.

"The students are missing out on important social opportunities, but I think it’s really best if they can all stay on campus," said Dr. Virginia Bieluch, Chief of Infectious Diseases, The Hospital of Central Connecticut. "Again, outdoors is best. We’re still in the type of weather where you can socialize outdoors. Avoid large crowded areas, stick to your friends who you have a little pod with and you know are vaccinated, and wear masks when you are in an uncomfortable situation or when locally mandated."

Dr. Bieluch said students should get tested if they have symptoms in order for the school or local health department to do contact tracing. She recommended staying quarantined in a dorm room if a student has the virus. She also told students that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best chance to keep themselves and their communities healthy.

