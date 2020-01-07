You ask. We Answer. | Completing the practica; disinfecting groceries?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Renee sent in recording, saying, “Hi. I’m taking a trip to Virginia the first week in August. My question is when I return back to Connecticut, do I have to quarantine for two weeks? Thank you.”

Answer:

That will depend on whether or not the travel quarantine is still in place and if Virginia is on the list of high COVID transmission states at that specific time. The State of Connecticut is updating its list often. As of right now, Virginia is not listed.

Question:

Georgia wrote, “I am getting my certification in special education and need to complete practica over the summer. Do we know any information regarding student teaching and practica for those of us getting our certification?”

Answer:

The CT Department of Education offered a number of documents related to certifications. Due to the pandemic, and schools being closed, there are extensions being given.

To research your specific situation, see the listed documents below:

Question:

Jack wrote, “I was wondering if you could verify whether or not it is still recommended that we disinfect our groceries when we bring them into the house? This was recommended when the virus first started and I haven't heard much about it since.”

Answer:

According to the CDC, Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person to person through respiratory droplets. Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food or food packaging. The CDC says before preparing or eating food it is important to always wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds for general food safety. It does not have any suggestions on disinfecting groceries before use.

