You Ask. We Answer. | Concerns over the side effects of the second COVID-19 vaccine

CONNECTICUT, USA — Some people have concerns about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine and what they should do when it comes to a second dose.

Abby wrote on the FOX61 Instagram page, “My mother got very bad flu-like symptoms... should she still get her second shot?”

FOX61 spoke with an infectious disease doctor to get that question answered. He said flu-like symptoms are common and expected.

“They are adverse effects that I expected. It just means that your immunity is responding appropriately to the COVID vaccine. Your immune system is ramping up and producing antibodies to protect you,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, an infectious disease specialist with The Hospital of Central CT. “If you do have those symptoms, it’s still appropriate to get your second shot.”

