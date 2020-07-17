You Ask. We Answer. | Getting in contact with the DMV

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

A viewer wrote to FOX61, expressing frustration about not getting in contact with anyone at the DMV. He wrote, “If I have questions there is no one to ask. I called all the phone numbers on the website, they are always busy.”

Answer:

FOX61 spoke to Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera about this issue, and he said he realizes the frustration.

First and foremost, he suggests going to the DMV’s website to see if your question can be answered with information posted online. He also said with more DMV employees getting back to work, he is hopeful that long wait times will get better.

Tony Guerrera, the Deputy DMV Commissioner said, “Hopefully you’ll start to see the Call Center wait times start to reduce quite a bit. We’re hoping that you’re not going to be waiting more than an hour at a time, which is a long time, but as more people come back to work, and more things are getting online, more transactions are being done at the branches, I’m hopefully that we’ll see less of a call coming into our Call Center, or calls coming into our Call Center, because those transactions will be completed.”

Customers can also email the DMV.