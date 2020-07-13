You ask. We answer. | Court houses reopening; traveling from Florida

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Laura wrote, “Would someone PLEASE ask when courts and support services will reopen?”

Answer:

The CT Judicial Branch continues to reopen courts and a new batch of buildings were reopen as of July 1. It is also offering more remote services. To see if you qualify for remote services, head to the Judicial Branch website and the special section on COVID-19, which can be found here. There you can also see the list of open courthouses. Also, it’s important to note, under one of the Governor’s executive orders, any person entering a courthouse must wear a face covering.

Question:

Toby wrote, “My daughter-in-law’s mother is supposed to be coming from Florida for my granddaughter's 1st birthday. She says that she can't be tested in Florida unless she gets a doctor's approval. The doctor won’t approve unless she has symptoms. My question is, can she be tested when she gets off the plane in Connecticut at a rapid test site even though she is a Florida resident?”

Answer:

Under Connecticut’s travel quarantine, if she comes into Connecticut without a negative test 72 hours prior to arrival, she is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days or the length of her stay if it is shorter than 14 days. Connecticut does not have testing set up at airports currently. As for rapid testing sites in the State, and which ones she’d be eligible to go to, your best bet is to call 211 or visit here. There you can put in your information to see what is available near you.