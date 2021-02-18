You Ask. We Answer. | COVID-10 vaccine

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Our viewer, Bob St Jacques sent us an email and asked: “My wife and I are 78. We both have gotten our 2 Pfizer COVID vaccine shots. Will there be a booster shot for all those strains out there?”

Answer:

Our vaccine team went to Dr. Syed Hussain from Trinity Health, who said it’s just too early to know for sure.

“Booster shots will depend on if there’s a variant that becomes the dominant strain in this country and globally," Dr. Hussain said.

"Pfizer and Moderna are laying the groundwork to what that may look like if there is a variant that gains ground."

Health professionals are keeping a close eye on two variants, in addition to any homegrown variants. One is the B117, also known as the U.K. variant, and the other is the South African variant, which is B1357.

“We’ll keep an eye on these and other variants. But one thing that will protect you from any variant is sticking to public health measure which includes masking, distance, avoiding gatherings, and practicing hand hygiene," Dr. Hussain said.