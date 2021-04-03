You Ask. We Answer. | Can people choose which vaccine to get?

More people are eligible for the Coved 19 vaccination, and there are more questions from viewers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — This week our state began vaccinations for people 55 and older as well as teachers and school employees.

As a result, more people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination, and there are more questions from viewers.

Questions like this one from Andi who wants to know: Can people choose which vaccine to get?

Dr. Syed Hussain with Trinity Healthy says that isn’t an option yet.

“Unfortunately no we don’t have the option of choosing the vaccine because of the limited availability of all 3 vaccines.”

He did reiterate the point that all three vaccines are safe effective approved by the FDA for use with no limitations. Dr. Hussain added, “Remember the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine and 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death. For us to get to herd immunity to prevent variants and mutations from popping up it’s important the everybody rolls up their sleeves and gets one of these vaccines.”

