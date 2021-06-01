You Ask. We Answer. | COVID-19 vaccine questions and answers

If you have a question you would like answered send us an email share61@fox61.com.

CONNECTICUT, USA — We continue to get your questions surrounding COVID-19 into the newsroom, and we're working to bring you those answers.

Q: "If someone is vaccinated, can they still spread the virus to others?"

A: The short answer, it's not yet known. The vaccine is meant to keep you from getting sick but it's still unknown if you could still spread it after being vaccinated.

According to Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention at the Johns Hopkins Health System, " we do not know yet if vaccination (or natural infection) prevents a person from picking up the virus, carrying it, and transmitting it to others."

And according to the CDC it typically takes a person a few weeks after being vaccinated to build immunity.

Q: "It seems like everyone has COVID. Are there seasonal flu patients out there? Did the flu disappear this season? No one talks about the flu after all the hype to get your flu shot early."

A: According to the state of Connecticut's website, as of December 26th there have been 10 influenza-related hospitalizations so far this season.

Outpatient influenza-like illness is standing at about 1%. The state classifies flu infection as sporadic currently.

According to the CDC following widespread adoption of community mitigation measures to reduce transmission of COVID-19, the percentage of U.S. respiratory specimens submitted for influenza testing that tested positive decreased from more than 20% to 2.3% nationally.

