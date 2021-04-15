You Ask. We Answer | Should son get COVID-19 vaccine if he's received SARS shot?

The short answer to that is: yes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

A viewer recently asked: "My son had the SARS vaccine in the military before going overseas. I understand that SARS & COVID-19 are similar. Would he still need the COVID vaccine?"

The short answer to that is: yes. The SARS virus was around two decades ago and while it has some similarities to COVID-19, it is also very different.

Dr. Syed Hussain from Trinity Health said: “Both belong to the same family but they are distinct viruses, they’re different viruses and the way they behave is different as well.”

Dr. Hussain went on to say: “If it’s your son’s turn to get vaccinated for cv 19 please ask him to roll up his sleeve and get the vaccination. I’m not sure where exactly he is, if he’s in Connecticut or another state or overseas, but the risk of community transmission is different (from SARS) and it takes 2-6 weeks depending on the vaccine chosen for immunity to develop”

