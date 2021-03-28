You Ask. We Answer. | Will you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine yearly?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Thousands have signed up and received their COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut, but many are now wondering what’s next?

Rick wrote on the FOX61 Instagram page, “So once you get the vaccine is it something you have to get yearly like a flu shot, or is it one and done?”

We went to Dr. Henry Anyimadu, an infectious disease specialist with The Hospital of Central CT, for the answer.

“At this point, we don’t know that for sure. There are still a lot of studies going on, especially in the wake of all these variants that we are seeing from all around the world, from New York and California," he said. "We don’t know that for sure, but it’s very likely we may need a booster shot somewhere down the line, but we don’t know if it will be like a flu vaccine you get every year."

