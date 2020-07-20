You ask. We Answer. | Department of Labor; Will schools provide masks for students

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Fred wrote, “Been trying for 2 days to file for my benefits. The DOL website cannot be reached.”

Answer:

The Connecticut Department of Labor says a heat-related power outage on Sunday caused the unemployment benefits filing system to go down. It says no information was lost during the outage and the system is now back online. The outage affected anyone filing with the green button on the website, including regular unemployment, PEUC, and extended benefits. It did not affect those filing with the red button or PUA. For those affected, you will have until Friday, July 24 to file for benefits for the week ending July 18.

The DOL Contact Center was not affected in the outage and is accepting calls.

Question:

Aline wrote, “Is the school going to supply a new face mask to each student every day?” She said many parents may not be able to afford masks to keep children safe.

Answer:

On Friday, the CT Department of Education put out a document with frequently asked questions on the reopening plan for schools. In it, it says school districts will not be required to provide masks or face coverings for all school participants, but the districts must be prepared to provide a mask to any student or staff member who does not have one. That includes those who cannot afford a mask or those who simply forgot one.