You Ask. We Answer | New DMV information

Question:

Kim wrote, “If you buy a car (through a) private party and want to register it, you mail all your paperwork or drop off at 1 of 3 locations and then you wait. I’m in my fourth week, and I am not alone, social media posts indicate a huge backlog. I’m paying insurance on a car that sits in my driveway without a plate. My question: When will CT DMV open and when they do, will they take care of this HUGE backlog before they unlock the doors?”

Answer:

The CT DMV is still working on reopening its branches and is working to follow State guidelines to keep employees and visitors safe. However, next week, there will be an alternative for drivers trying to register vehicles bought through private party sales. FOX61 spoke with Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera about the new service.

“As many people already know, when you have a registration to renew, you can do that online. But unfortunately, when you buy a new car that the DMV requires documentation for the title and all the proper paperwork that has to be authenticated through a DMV agent or someone that understands our process. So we’ve worked very closely with a lot of car dealers out there that are willing to take this on, and therefore will be a different avenue now who buy a car from a friend or a neighbor or just a casual sale, so there, they can go right to that car dealer and register their car,” he said.

So that will be available for private party sales. You can find more information on CTDMV.info. Governor Lamont also put out an executive order last week that allows certified dealers to issue registrations for cars bought at their dealerships, as well.

Question:

Brian wrote, “I wanted to ask if DMV has an estimated date as to when people can come in to take the driving tests?”

Answer:

The CT DMV is starting road tests again next week. FOX61 spoke to Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera about the appointment-only service.

“We are scheduling for the week of the 22 to the 30th, where we have already scheduled close to a thousand road tests so our agents will be out there making appointments with the driving schools to get our kids tested, and hopefully they pass, get their license and they can go on their way,” he said.