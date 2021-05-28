You Ask. We Answer | Do non-vaccinated people pose a threat to vaccinated people while unmasked?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With the mask mandate dropped, many people are going mask-free if they are fully vaccinated.

Barbra asked, “Do non-vaccinated people pose a threat to vaccinated people when all are maskless together in an enclosed space?"

The short answer is yes, even if it is low risk.

“If there is going to be a threat in a group of vaccinated and unvaccinated people, it’s going to come from your unvaccinated people,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare.

Grant says unvaccinated, maskless people can still pass the virus to vaccinated people, even though it would be rare. That’s why unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear masks.

