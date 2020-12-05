You Ask. We Answer. | Are self service grocery check outs closing? How to register a vehicle

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Lori emailed FOX61 and asked, “I saw that self check areas may be shutting down. I would like to know if this is true?”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to the major grocery store chains in Connecticut to ask about self-checkout. Maura O’Brien from Stop and Shop responded, writing, “Stop and Shop stores are operating self-checkout lanes in our stores across Connecticut. We are only opening every other lane wherever possible, however, to better enable social distancing. All high touch point areas in our stores such as self-checkout register pin-pads and belts are cleaned and sanitized multiples times daily to ensure the health and safety of our customers and associates.”

We are still waiting to hear back from Big Y and ShopRite. It’s important to note that self-service areas like salad bars and soup stations are closed in grocery stores.

Question:

Stephen wrote, “It appears the state has suspended the drop off registration program. Can you find out how someone is supposed to register a vehicle now?”

Answer:

Amanda Raus got right on the phone with DMV Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera to ask about this. He told me the statement on the DMV’s website was an error, and that drop off locations are still open. As you know, the drop offs are only available at certain locations and during certain hours, so make sure you are checking the DMV website for that information. But again, the drop off locations to register a new vehicle are open. If you need to renew a registration, you can do that online and deadlines have been extended.

Question:

Jose emailed FOX61 and wrote, “I have a question for you to ask to the people in charge to reopen our economy in Connecticut. The question is, did hotels and motels are included in the first phase? As you know we only accepting essential workers as guests.”

Answer: