You ask, We answer | How are injections of the COVID-19 vaccine measured for efficacy?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question: Kenneth wrote to FOX61, “How are the injections for COVID-19 measured for efficacy? I understand that a blood test can detect antibodies and anything measured over 1.0 indicates existence of antibodies for COVID-19. What levels of antibodies can be expected with Pfizer injection? Or other available injections?”

Answer: FOX61 asked an infectious disease specialist and the short answer is, we don’t know what levels of antibodies are protective against COVID-19.

“If you have antibodies that’s enough, but we don’t really know the correlate of protection. So whether it’s 10 or 20 or 5, we don’t know whether that is protective, so there is no specific number where we would say it’s protective against COVID-19, but what we do know is when you get a vaccine, you do get antibodies to the spike protein,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, MD, FACP, Infectious Disease Specialist Hartford HealthCare.

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.