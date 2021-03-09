You ask. We answer. | How can children resume normal kid activities and still stay safe?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Even with so many students heading back to school this week, there is still uncertainty about children getting back into the swing of things.
FOX61 has seen a lot of comments about anxiety. For example, some kids haven’t been with their friends in over a year and are feeling left out, or they’re missing out on kid birthday parties and playdates.
FOX61 asked Doctor Melissa Santos, a psychologist with Connecticut Children’s, how can children resume those normal “kid” things, while also staying safe?
“It’s been amazing during the pandemic how creative kids have gotten around birthdays and events, outdoor events. So we always say, can you do an event outdoors, is that a way to bring kids together but still kind of have some separation. If it’s a birthday party, can you have individual cupcakes instead of one big sheet cake a kid blows the candles out in, things like that,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, Connecticut Children’s Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology. “It’s been such a hard time. Kids have been amazing during this time and showing us some neat ways to bring back that social network, and I think getting them involved in that, is really a nice way of doing that as well.”
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.