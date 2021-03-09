You ask. We answer. | How can children resume normal kid activities and still stay safe?

FOX61 has seen a lot of comments about anxiety. For example, some kids haven’t been with their friends in over a year and are feeling left out, or they’re missing out on kid birthday parties and playdates.

“It’s been amazing during the pandemic how creative kids have gotten around birthdays and events, outdoor events. So we always say, can you do an event outdoors, is that a way to bring kids together but still kind of have some separation. If it’s a birthday party, can you have individual cupcakes instead of one big sheet cake a kid blows the candles out in, things like that,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, Connecticut Children’s Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology. “It’s been such a hard time. Kids have been amazing during this time and showing us some neat ways to bring back that social network, and I think getting them involved in that, is really a nice way of doing that as well.”