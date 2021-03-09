x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
You Ask. We Answer.

You ask. We answer. | How can children resume normal kid activities and still stay safe?

Some kids haven’t been with their friends in over a year and are feeling left out, or they’re missing out on kid birthday parties and playdates.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Even with so many students heading back to school this week, there is still uncertainty about children getting back into the swing of things.

FOX61 has seen a lot of comments about anxiety.  For example, some kids haven’t been with their friends in over a year and are feeling left out, or they’re missing out on kid birthday parties and playdates.  

FOX61 asked Doctor Melissa Santos, a psychologist with Connecticut Children’s, how can children resume those normal “kid” things, while also staying safe?

“It’s been amazing during the pandemic how creative kids have gotten around birthdays and events, outdoor events.  So we always say, can you do an event outdoors, is that a way to bring kids together but still kind of have some separation.  If it’s a birthday party, can you have individual cupcakes instead of one big sheet cake a kid blows the candles out in, things like that,” said Dr. Melissa Santos, Connecticut Children’s Division Chief of Pediatric Psychology. “It’s been such a hard time.  Kids have been amazing during this time and showing us some neat ways to bring back that social network, and I think getting them involved in that, is really a nice way of doing that as well.”

RELATED: You ask. We Answer | What can parents do to help with the transition back to school

RELATED: You ask. We Answer | Will kids be napping at school with their masks on?

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM