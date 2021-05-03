x
You ask. We answer. | How does the COVID-19 vaccine react if you had malaria?

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Many viewers worried about interactions with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Question: Jim wrote to FOX61, “I contracted malaria while serving in Vietnam.  Are there any studies on how the COVID vaccine interacts with veterans like myself?”

Answer: “Anybody at all can get the vaccine whether you’ve had malaria in the past or now.  I grew up in Ghana in West Africa, and I’ve had malaria many times.  But I still got a vaccine, and I count myself protected because it’s been way more than two weeks since getting the vaccine.  So there is no interaction with malaria, and we don’t expect you to react any differently to the vaccine just because you had malaria,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, MD, FACP, Infectious Disease Specialist Hartford HealthCare.

