You ask. We answer. | How does the COVID-19 vaccine react if you had malaria?

Answer: “Anybody at all can get the vaccine whether you’ve had malaria in the past or now. I grew up in Ghana in West Africa, and I’ve had malaria many times. But I still got a vaccine, and I count myself protected because it’s been way more than two weeks since getting the vaccine. So there is no interaction with malaria, and we don’t expect you to react any differently to the vaccine just because you had malaria,” said Dr. Henry Anyimadu, MD, FACP, Infectious Disease Specialist Hartford HealthCare.