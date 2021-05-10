You ask. We answer. | How long do COVID-19 antibodies stay in your system

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many of you still have questions about the vaccine, so we are continuing to work to get you answers.

We’re continuing to get answers to all your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine, and how it effects your immune system.

We got a question recently from Mark and Debbie who asked: "I read that the COVID-19 vaccine will prime your immune system, but once the vaccine is gone, the antibodies aren't with you anymore. Is this true? How long does it stay in your body?”

We brought that question to Dr. Syed Hussain at Trinity Health who said not to worry. Dr. Hussain said, “The vaccine is supposed to trigger an immune response by the body and that leads the development of antibodies.”

Hussain pointed to new updated data from Pfizer that indicates that even 6 months after vaccination the immune system is able to launch a strong response to COVID-19 . “This is great that data indicates the vaccines are very strong so far and we’ll learn more on an annual basis on if we need a booster depends on where there is a variant that is able to dodge the vaccine immunity,” Dr. Hussain added.

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email toSHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.