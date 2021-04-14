You ask. We answer. | How long should you want to get the vaccine after contracting COVID-19

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question: Our viewer, Emelie recently asked: "If you contract COVID-19, do you have to wait to a certain amount of time to get the vaccine?"

Answer: Dr Syed Hussain, from Trinity Health says you can choose to wait 90 days after a recently Coved infection, but once your acute symptoms have gone away and are past the 14 day isolation period, you are good to go to get vaccinated.

However, Dr Hussain says there is one caveat. “If you’ve received convalescent plasma or antibodies during your recent illness with Covid 19 than you will have to wait for a 90 day period so there is no interaction between the CV vaccine as well as the therapy you received,” explained Dr Hussain.

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.