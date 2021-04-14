You ask. We Answer | Incubation period of COVID-19

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or send a text to 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Even though we are seeing more and more people getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in Connecticut, there’s still concern over how it spreads.

Question: Diane asked FOX61, “If you have been vaccinated and get some virus in your nose from an infected person, how long does it live in your nose before you don't have to be concerned of passing it on?”

Answer: “Your exposure to a virus really depends on many different things, your length of exposure, the amount of virus you're exposed to, even the weather conditions are going to matter, and your basic baseline immunity as well, so all those factors factor in. If you are exposed to someone, we do expect you to quarantine for 14 days because that's the incubation period for the disease,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, Chief Epidemiologist with Hartford Healthcare.

The CDC says if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you should still watch for any symptoms of COVID-19 if you’ve been around someone who is sick. If you have symptoms, you should get tested and stay away from others.

