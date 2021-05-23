You Ask. We Answer. | Is it legal to ask if someone is vaccinated or make them show prove

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — CDC guidance says if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Here in Connecticut, the mask mandate is now dropped. However, there are still some questions about masks and how to know who is or is not vaccinated.

Joe wrote to FOX61, “Is it actually legal for a person to ask you if you are vaccinated or make you prove that you are? Isn’t that a HIPAA violation?”

FOX61 asked Governor Lamont at Thursday’s news briefing about the legality of asking vaccination status.

“Each store, each business, each cruise line, each airline, they all have the right to have different sets of parameters,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “I think you see a lot of the sports arenas they have vaccinated and unvaccinated areas. They are feeling free to ask as they stay fit to make their customers feel more comfortable and confident going back. I think you’re going to probably see the same thing in restaurants and stores where different vendors elect to do it different ways because they know their businesses and their customers as well as anybody.”

Our Verify team also looked into the question and found businesses do not violate HIPAA by asking customers if they are vaccinated. More info can be found here.

