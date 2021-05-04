You ask. We Answer. | Is it necessary to wait 90 days to get your vaccine if you tested positive for COVID-19?

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — People who have already had COVID-19 are asking about the timing of getting their COVID shot.

Question: Patrick wrote to FOX61 about conflicting information he’s receiving, asking, “Is it necessary to wait 90 days to receive the vaccine if you have been diagnosed with COVID? According to the CDC website, it appears that only those who have been treated with an anti-viral or plasma need to wait. If your case was mild and only treated with over the counter medicines, why is it necessary to wait?”

Answer: “There is no such thing that you have to wait for 90 days. In fact, the only thing you have to wait for is the ten days of isolation that is recommended after the infections, and you should be without any symptoms before you go for the vaccine. The CDC does recommend that you can wait for 90 days, can wait for 90 days so that someone else, who can get the vaccine before you because in the first 90 days after COVID-19 infection, the chance for re-infection is extremely low,” said Dr. Michael Rajkumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Backus Hospital.

He also said those who were treated with plasma may have to wait to get vaccinated. You should speak to your physician for your individual case.

