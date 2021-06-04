You Ask. We Answer. | Is it safe for those who suffer from scleroderma to get the vaccine?

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

As more people get ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there are more questions, which is understandable.

A lot of our viewers are concerned with their specific health conditions and circumstances.

One of our viewers, Robin, sent a questions about Scleroderma.

Robin asked: “Is it safe for those who suffer from scleroderma to get the vaccine? I’ve heard that people have had bad reactions due to the type of scleroderma they may have. Which vaccine is best to get with those with different types of scleroderma?

Dr. Syed Hussain of Trinity Health said that Scleroderma falls under the immunocompromised condition where individuals may have weakened immune systems.

Hussain says, “Those with immune compromised conditions or on medications that may suppress or clamp down your immune system to control those conditions are at higher risk for developing severe symptoms of COVID-19… So the CDC recommends those people should get vaccinated when is their turn.”

Dr. Hussain added that those individuals should also have a discussion with their physician because modifications might be necessary to your medication following the vaccine.

“Speak with your doctor who prescribed the medication for those underlying condition, they might want to hold your dose for a short period of time following the vaccine, to be sure the vaccine is effective,” said Hussain.

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.