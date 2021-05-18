You ask. We Answer. | Is it safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you had polio as a child?

CONNECTICUT, USA — FOX61 is getting many individual questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Sharon texted FOX61, saying, “I suffered with Polio as a child… Is it safe to take the COVID vaccine?”
“There’s no data right now that shows there’s any interaction with diseases such as polio. I’ve gotten this question before. There is no data,” said Keith Grant, APRN, Senior System Director of Infection Prevention, Hartford Healthcare. “We continue to be very, very concerned with individuals with pre-existing conditions, so if anything I would say have a conversation with your primary provider, and be aware that most individuals that have comorbidities and pre-existing conditions have a rougher time with this disease process.”
You should contact your individual healthcare provider for individual advice.
