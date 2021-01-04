You ask. We answer. | Is one shot of the vaccine enough?

If you have a question for the FOX61 Vaccine Team, email SHARE61@fox61.com or text 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Those receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations are asking if the second dose is necessary.

Question: Janet wrote to FOX61, “Hello, more and more studies are saying that if you have had COVID, one vaccine is enough. Testing on antibodies shows that the response is extremely robust after just one shot for people who have recovered from COVID. Why isn't the United States and CDC getting on board with this? I had COVID, and I had a bad reaction to the first shot, and would love to know that I do not need to get the second shot.”

Answer: FOX61 spoke with an infectious disease specialist who said it’s important to note that we are still in the emergency use authorization for these vaccines and the FDA still needs to approve them for regular use.

The studies were done with these vaccines given three weeks apart or four weeks apart depending on which one you’re talking about, and that’s how we came up with the vaccine efficacy and the data. So when the emergency authorization is given, we’re supposed to follow that until it can be changed based on robust data,” said Dr. Michael Rajkumar, Infectious Disease Specialist at Backus Hospital.

He also says, if you have a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, you shouldn’t get a second dose. That’s a severe allergic reaction, not just side effects. The best thing to do is talk to your physician who can better address your personal situation.

