You Ask. We Answer. | Is the vaccine safe for breast feeding moms?

"We’ve seen that breastfeeding mothers pass along COVID-19 antibodies to their babies to offer them some protections.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people still have questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine and it’s very understandable.

One viewer sent a questions about mothers and vaccines.

“My daughter is breastfeeding and wants to know if it’s safe for her baby if she is vaccinated. And is it true that these vaccines cause infertility to the mom and child because she’s breastfeeding?"

Dr Syed Hussain from Trinity health said: “What We do know based on the clinical trials of women in that age group that is it safe and effective and no negative effects from the vaccine. The benefit outweighs the risk in terms of breastfeeding moms getting the COVID vaccine, and we’ve seen that breastfeeding mothers pass along COVID-19 antibodies to their babies to offer them some protections.”

Dr. Hussain also said the infertility claim is a myth, adding that there is no data that to show any effects to fertility in either a mother or child.

Another questions we got on the FOX61 Facebook page has to do with the vaccine and a rare neurological disorder.

Nina Miller asked, “Is it safe the get the Covid vaccine if you’ve had Guillian Barre?"

According to Dr. Hussain: "If you’ve had Guillain-Barre Syndrome can still get vaccinated. There is no contraindication that if you’ve had GBS in the past you shouldn’t get the vaccination. In fact we’ve now administered 145 million doses and we have not seen any adverse effects or outcomes from the CDC in these special populations for folks that have had GBS in the past.”

