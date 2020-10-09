You ask. We Answer. | Issues with unemployment claims

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Question:

Eric told FOX61, “The problem I’m having is I filed an unemployment claim on a job that I had with Quest Global Services in East Hartford, and I’m not able to complete that claim online, and I’m not sure what the issue is, I’m just not able to go forward with that.”

Answer:

For individual claims with the Connecticut Department of Labor, it’s best to contact the DOL Customer Contact Center. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 and Saturday from 8 to 3. Representatives will have access to your specific claim and can try to troubleshoot any problems you are having with filing.

You can reach the Contact Center at the following numbers:

1 203-941-6868

1 860-967-0493

1 800-956-3294

You can also use the FileCTUI page and click on “Ask DOL” at the bottom.

