You Ask. We Answer. | Medical conditions and the vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. — Last week Governor Lamont announce five high-risk medical conditions that qualify for accelerated access to vaccines.

Those five conditions are: people with sickle cell disease or Down syndrome, those who have received a solid organ transplant or are in the process of being treated for cancer, residents who have end stage renal failure and are on dialysis.

The announcement of special access has brought up questions like this one from a viewer named Karl.

Karl asks: For people with underlying medical conditions, will Connecticut require a doctors note or other evidence of an underlying medical condition as other states do?

Dr Hussain said that authorization and documentation can be made by your doctor and then brought to your vaccination appointments. Dr Hussain stresses that you should always speak to your physicians about the vaccine if you have concerns with regard to your specific health conditions.

