You Ask. We Answer. | More DMV related questions

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Marlene writes, “My life partner will be 82 on June 25, and his driver's license is up for renewal. Gov. Lamont urges people 65 and older to stay home, even after CT ‘reopens.’ Are there any exceptions to the June 8 expiration date for people over 65, as going in-person to a DMV office could put him in jeopardy?”

Answer:

FOX61 has obtained new guidance from the CT Department of Motor Vehicles, amending the extension date for credentials like licenses and registrations. This new order now covers credentials expiring on March 10, 2020, through June 30, 2020. The original date was June 8. The order also lengthens the extension from 90 days to 180 days after the expiration date. That means, if you have a license that expires June 30, 2020, you will have 180 days past June 30 to renew your license without any late fees. Law enforcement will also be made aware of this change.

Question:

Bill writes, “I have a question for the governor, when will the DMV reopen?”

Answer:

These new extensions are being made because the majority of DMV offices are still closed in Connecticut, and we don’t know when they will reopen. That said, there are a number of DMV services you can do online. Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera tells FOX61, residents can check https://www.ctdmv.info/ to see what can be handled online.

Question:

Dana also sent in a question for the DMV, asking, “Is there a date when the DMV will start allowing driver’s license tests that were canceled in March to be rescheduled, and will those students whose test were canceled due to the shutdown be ‘first in line’ so to speak?” Her daughter’s March test was canceled through her driving school.

Answer:

Per the DMV website, all road tests are canceled until further notice. No date has been set for when driving tests will resume. The DMV is offering a very limited number of in-person appointments for those who had existing appointments to obtain your Learner’s Permit. Applicants will have to go through a number of steps before they are permitted in the building. You can find more information on ctdmv.info.