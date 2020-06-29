You ask. We Answer. | More stimulus checks questions; outdoor gatherings

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Question:

Laura wrote, “I received my stimulus check direct deposit into my United Bank (account), exactly at the time they were changing over to People's. I had not chosen to go with People's; I chose another bank. My check got rejected by United because they were closed, (and) the check got returned to the government. I went on the website and for two months it still says processing. With no one to call, I don't know which way to turn. Can you help me?”

Answer:

FOX61 went to the IRS website to answer this question. It says if a bank account is closed or no longer active, the bank will return the deposit and you will be issued a check or prepaid debit card that will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file for you. You do not need to change your IRS payment method or update your address. A letter about the payment will be mailed to your last known address within 15 days after the payment is made.

A quick update on those stimulus checks being sent as a prepaid debit card. We’ve heard of the debit cards getting lost or people accidentally throwing them out because of the non-descript envelope they arrive in. If you lost or tossed your prepaid debit card, you may request a free replacement through MetaBank customer service. The standard fee of $7.50 will be waved for the first re-issuance. All you have to do is call 800-240-8100 and select option 2.

Question:

A viewer wrote to FOX61, “I would like to have a birthday party in September. I would like to know if there is a limit for (how) many guests (I can have).”

Answer:

The State and Governor Lamont haven’t released exact guidance for the Phase 3 reopening, which could happen sometime mid-July. However, on the State’s coronavirus website, it does list plans for Phase 3 that will include indoor private gatherings up to 50 people and outdoor private gatherings up to 250 people. Again, those will be in place for mid-July. We’ll have to wait and see if there is additional guidance as the summer continues.

