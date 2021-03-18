You Ask. We Answer. | "My work takes me to both CT and Mass."

You just have to provide proof that you are employed in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A lot of people have questions about what you need to bring with you when you get your vaccine, if you live outside the state.

Many people are under the impression that only CT residents can get the vaccine here, but that is not the case,

Anyone is eligible to get vaccinated in Connecticut if you work in the state, even if you live outside Connecticut.

You just have to provide proof that you are employed in Connecticut.

So we are answering a very important question from “Karen”, she emailed us asking: “What do you have to show to prove you work in CT? My work takes me to both CT and Mass regularly, and I don’t really have an office.”

We reached out to the Department of Public Health for an answer.

DPH says, “If you are age eligible you just have to bring a pay stub or employee badge with you to prove that you work in Connecticut.”

If you have a question you would like help answering, send an email to SHARE61@FOX61.COM, or text you question to 860-527-6161

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.