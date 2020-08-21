You Ask. We Answer. | Out-of-state guests at CT hotels; Managing hot spot travelers by car

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Lori wrote to us saying she has been staying at a hotel in Connecticut and has seen a lot of out-of-state visitors and visitors not wearing masks. Her question to FOX61, “Why are hotels allowing out-of-state visitors in? What, if anything, can be done about it to help ensure health safety?”

Answer:

Hotels are able to welcome guests from , but they do have to follow Connecticut’s reopening guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all guests and staff. Those guidelines include enhanced cleaning measures and limiting interaction between visitors and staff. As far as out-of-state visitors go, they do have to quarantine for 14 days at the hotel if they are visiting from a COVID hot spot state.

Question:

Dedra wrote, “Want you to ask Governor Lamont about people traveling by car from hot spots entering our state. How is that being managed?”

Answer: