x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

You Ask. We Answer.

You Ask. We Answer. | Out-of-state guests at CT hotels; Managing hot spot travelers by car

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Lori wrote to us saying she has been staying at a hotel in Connecticut and has seen a lot of out-of-state visitors and visitors not wearing masks.  Her question to FOX61, “Why are hotels allowing out-of-state visitors in?  What, if anything, can be done about it to help ensure health safety?”

Answer:

Hotels are able to welcome guests from , but they do have to follow Connecticut’s reopening guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all guests and staff.  Those guidelines include enhanced cleaning measures and limiting interaction between visitors and staff.  As far as out-of-state visitors go, they do have to quarantine for 14 days at the hotel if they are visiting from a COVID hot spot state.

For more information on reopening guidelines for hotels, click here.

Question:

Dedra wrote, “Want you to ask Governor Lamont about people traveling by car from hot spots entering our state.  How is that being managed?”

Answer:

People traveling by car from hot spot states into Connecticut still have to abide by the travel advisory.  They must submit a travel form, quarantine for 14 days or meet certain conditions and show a negative COVID test result within 72 hours prior to arrival here in Connecticut.  Failure to comply will result in a civil penalty of $1000 for each violation.  On the State’s travel advisory website, it says if you know of a person who is in violation of the State’s travel rules, you can report it by sending an email to covid19.dph@ct.gov with the subject line:  "Travel Advisory Violation of Self-Quarantine.”  You’ll be asked for information, which you can find on the State’s travel advisory website.

Related Articles