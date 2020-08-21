You Ask. We Answer. | Out-of-state guests at CT hotels; Managing hot spot travelers by car

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:
Lori wrote to us saying she has been staying at a hotel in Connecticut and has seen a lot of out-of-state visitors and visitors not wearing masks. Her question to FOX61, “Why are hotels allowing out-of-state visitors in? What, if anything, can be done about it to help ensure health safety?”
Answer:
Hotels are able to welcome guests from , but they do have to follow Connecticut’s reopening guidelines to ensure a safe environment for all guests and staff. Those guidelines include enhanced cleaning measures and limiting interaction between visitors and staff. As far as out-of-state visitors go, they do have to quarantine for 14 days at the hotel if they are visiting from a COVID hot spot state.
Question:
Dedra wrote, “Want you to ask Governor Lamont about people traveling by car from hot spots entering our state. How is that being managed?”
Answer:
People traveling by car from hot spot states into Connecticut still have to abide by the travel advisory. They must submit a travel form, quarantine for 14 days or meet certain conditions and show a negative COVID test result within 72 hours prior to arrival here in Connecticut. Failure to comply will result in a civil penalty of $1000 for each violation. On the State’s travel advisory website, it says if you know of a person who is in violation of the State’s travel rules, you can report it by sending an email to covid19.dph@ct.gov with the subject line: "Travel Advisory Violation of Self-Quarantine.” You’ll be asked for information, which you can find on the State’s travel advisory website.