You Ask. We Answer. | Outdoor dining

“Is that really eating outdoors if all sides are down? On Rt1 along shoreline of Westbrook we’re seeing these tents and are wondering if it’s safe?”

Question:

Patti wrote to Share61 about outdoor dining tents, asking, “Is that really eating outdoors if all sides are down? On Rt1 along shoreline of Westbrook we’re seeing these tents and are wondering if it’s safe?”

Answer:

This is something being considered by the State to make sure that outdoor dining tents do have the proper ventilation to be considered safely dining outdoors. Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman addressed the issue during Governor Lamont’s coronavirus briefing yesterday.

“What we’re focused on is ventilation and new air coming into those vehicles, those structures. To the extent there is ventilation similar to an indoor dining room, we’re going to be comfortable with that. If there’s a tent or a place where there isn’t ventilation, we think there’s significant chance of transmission and that’s what we’re trying to protect against,” said Lehman.