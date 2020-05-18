You Ask. We Answer. | ACT testing postponed; Cancelling a personal trainer contract

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Dana wrote, “The ACT rescheduled its April test to June 13. This June date has not been canceled like the June SATs were canceled by The College Board. The question is, since school is canceled in CT for the remainder of this academic school year, will those closed schools serving as test sites reopen for the June ACTs?”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to both the CT Department of Education and the ACT. The Education Department said Connecticut has 25 ACT test sites, of which 16 have decided to close and are not offering the test. The remaining test sites are still deciding whether or not they will be holding the June 13 ACT exam. The ACT says schools that serve as test centers do still have the option of administering the June test, even if they are closed for the regular school year. Next week, the ACT will be notifying students and announcing all test center closings and cancellations, after it makes a decision about the June 13 test date. We’re told Dana, your daughter’s specific test site, Mercy High School, has already been closed. For more information, you can visit act.org/covid19

Question:

Linda writes, “I have a contract for a personal trainer. The monthly fee is taken out of my checking account, although the fee has been waived because the gym is closed. I am not comfortable going back to the gym until a vaccine has been found and proved effective. Can I break my contract with the trainer? My contract is up in September.”

Answer: